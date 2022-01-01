Santos attempts to lead a people's revolt in Colombia to overthrow the Presidente. When his revolt fails and he is killed, his sister Christina goes to New York to find McBain, a lieutenant Santos rescued during the Vietnam War. McBain agrees to help, recruits his old war buddies, raises some cash by killing a few drug dealers, then leads an attack to topple the Colombian government.
|Michael Ironside
|Frank Bruce
|Chick Vennera
|Roberto Santos
|Steve James
|Eastland
|Thomas G. Waites
|Gill
|Jay Patterson
|Dr. Dalton
|Maria Conchita Alonso
|Christina Santos
View Full Cast >