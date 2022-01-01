1991

McBain

  • Action
  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 19th, 1991

Studio

Marble Hall

Santos attempts to lead a people's revolt in Colombia to overthrow the Presidente. When his revolt fails and he is killed, his sister Christina goes to New York to find McBain, a lieutenant Santos rescued during the Vietnam War. McBain agrees to help, recruits his old war buddies, raises some cash by killing a few drug dealers, then leads an attack to topple the Colombian government.

Cast

Michael IronsideFrank Bruce
Chick VenneraRoberto Santos
Steve JamesEastland
Thomas G. WaitesGill
Jay PattersonDr. Dalton
Maria Conchita AlonsoChristina Santos

Images