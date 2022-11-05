Not Available

Mädchen mit schwachem Gedächtnis

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Anny arrives in Munich to start a career as an actress, but soon ends up without money and job, sleeping on a park bench. When the police picks her up, she pretends to have amnesia and is taken to the police station. There she's surprised to get presented to her alleged parents. Not knowing yet what kind of game they play, she goes home with them and lets the rich couple coddle her.

Cast

Germaine DamarAnny Prechtl
Peter WeckPoldi Kohlegger / Peter Parker
Loni HeuserBabett Howard
Heinz ErhardtAlbert Locker
Rudolf PlattePaul Howard
Oskar SimaHotelportier Huber

Images