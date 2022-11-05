Mädchen mit schwachem Gedächtnis

Anny arrives in Munich to start a career as an actress, but soon ends up without money and job, sleeping on a park bench. When the police picks her up, she pretends to have amnesia and is taken to the police station. There she's surprised to get presented to her alleged parents. Not knowing yet what kind of game they play, she goes home with them and lets the rich couple coddle her.
|Germaine Damar
|Anny Prechtl
|Peter Weck
|Poldi Kohlegger / Peter Parker
|Loni Heuser
|Babett Howard
|Heinz Erhardt
|Albert Locker
|Rudolf Platte
|Paul Howard
|Oskar Sima
|Hotelportier Huber
