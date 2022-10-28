Me and Morrison

A bittersweet tale of a love affair between two people whose lives seem to have lost all direction. The female lead, Milla, is drifting aimlessly through life until she meets Aki. They fall in love - but happiness in a relationship shadowed by crime and drugs is not necessarily a given. The movie is based on the novel Minä ja Morrison by first-time author Kata Kärkkäinen
|Irina Björklund
|Milla
|Samuli Edelmann
|Aki
|Roope Karisto
|Joonas
|Eva Röse
|Sophie
|Titta Jokinen
|Millan äiti
|Yorick van Wageningen
|Jan
View Full Cast >