Me and Morrison

  • Romance
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A bittersweet tale of a love affair between two people whose lives seem to have lost all direction. The female lead, Milla, is drifting aimlessly through life until she meets Aki. They fall in love - but happiness in a relationship shadowed by crime and drugs is not necessarily a given. The movie is based on the novel Minä ja Morrison by first-time author Kata Kärkkäinen

Cast

Irina BjörklundMilla
Samuli EdelmannAki
Roope KaristoJoonas
Eva RöseSophie
Titta JokinenMillan äiti
Yorick van WageningenJan

