Me and You and Everyone We Know

The feature film debut by artist Miranda July about a various comic situations and plots that intertwine. One story line is about a father who is ending his marriage and the other story is of a video artist (possibly autobiographical of Miranda July, also played by her) who is desperately trying to get her work in a modern art museum. The film won Caméra d'Or at Cannes.
|John Hawkes
|Richard Swersey
|Carlie Westerman
|Sylvie
|Brad William Henke
|Andrew
|Najarra Townsend
|Rebecca
|Ellen Geer
|Ellen
|Colette Kilroy
|Sylvie's Mom
View Full Cast >