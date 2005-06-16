2005

Me and You and Everyone We Know

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 16th, 2005

Studio

IFC Films

The feature film debut by artist Miranda July about a various comic situations and plots that intertwine. One story line is about a father who is ending his marriage and the other story is of a video artist (possibly autobiographical of Miranda July, also played by her) who is desperately trying to get her work in a modern art museum. The film won Caméra d'Or at Cannes.

Cast

John HawkesRichard Swersey
Carlie WestermanSylvie
Brad William HenkeAndrew
Najarra TownsendRebecca
Ellen GeerEllen
Colette KilroySylvie's Mom

