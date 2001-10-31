2001

Me Without You

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 2001

Studio

Momentum Pictures

During a long, hot summer in seventies London, young neighbors Holly and Marina make a childhood pact to be friends forever. For Marina, troubled, fiercely independent, determined to try everything, Holly stays the only constant in a life of divorcing parents, experimental drugs and fashionable self-destruction. But for Holly, a friendship that has never been equal gradually starts to feel like a trap.

Cast

Anna FrielMarina
Michelle WilliamsHolly
Trudie StylerLinda
Allan CordunerMax
Oliver MilburnNat
Kyle MacLachlanDaniel

