Me Without You

During a long, hot summer in seventies London, young neighbors Holly and Marina make a childhood pact to be friends forever. For Marina, troubled, fiercely independent, determined to try everything, Holly stays the only constant in a life of divorcing parents, experimental drugs and fashionable self-destruction. But for Holly, a friendship that has never been equal gradually starts to feel like a trap.
|Anna Friel
|Marina
|Michelle Williams
|Holly
|Trudie Styler
|Linda
|Allan Corduner
|Max
|Oliver Milburn
|Nat
|Kyle MacLachlan
|Daniel
View Full Cast >