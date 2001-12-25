Disgraced ex-England captain (Danny 'Mean Machine' Meehan) is thrown in jail for assaulting two police officers. He keeps his head down and has the opportunity to forget everything and change the lives of the prisoners. These prisoners have the chance to put one over the evil guards. The prisoners are lead by Danny and the whole of the prison, guards aside, are behind them.
|David Kelly
|Doc
|David Hemmings
|Governor
|Ralph Brown
|Burton
|Vas Blackwood
|Massive
|Robbie Gee
|Trojan
|Geoff Bell
|Ratchett
