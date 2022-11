Not Available

In a deckchair under a beach umbrella in the middle of a traffic island, Julia sits listening to the Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’ at full volume – simply existing, in a world that seems to take little notice of her as it keeps on turning. Even her brief nervous breakdown at the hairdresser’s merely ebbs away, like waves that gather only to dissipate again. Between a Russian Orthodox mass and the beach, a search for identity unfolds.