Not Available

The performance Medea.Matrix is directed by Susanne Kennedy and was developed in collaboration with visual artist Markus Selg. They break through the traditional Medea interpretations and create their own universe of theater and art installation. The show is a co-production with the Vienna Festival. It is a multimedia solo performance performed by the German actress Birgit Minichmayr. Ammodo supports Medea.Matrix to contribute to the creation of new work by Susanne Kennedy.