Jirka, Roman, and Ivan have been friends since school. Today they are about 35 and, although they went into different fields, their friendship has lasted. Each of the three friends hides a secret, and their lives change radically when the secrets come out. How will the three friends stand up to the tests they are forced to face? Will their friendship survive?
|Tatiana Vilhelmová
|Vanda
|Anna Geislerová
|Anna
|Roman Luknár
|Roman
|Jiří Macháček
|Jirka
|Klára Issová
|Ema
|Ivan Trojan
|Ivan
