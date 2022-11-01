Not Available

Medvídek

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Jirka, Roman, and Ivan have been friends since school. Today they are about 35 and, although they went into different fields, their friendship has lasted. Each of the three friends hides a secret, and their lives change radically when the secrets come out. How will the three friends stand up to the tests they are forced to face? Will their friendship survive?

Cast

Tatiana VilhelmováVanda
Anna GeislerováAnna
Roman LuknárRoman
Jiří MacháčekJirka
Klára IssováEma
Ivan TrojanIvan

