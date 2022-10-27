1941

Meet John Doe

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 2nd, 1941

Studio

Frank Capra Productions

As a parting shot, fired reporter Ann Mitchell prints a fake letter from unemployed "John Doe," who threatens suicide in protest of social ills. The paper is forced to rehire Ann and hires John Willoughby to impersonate "Doe." Ann and her bosses cynically milk the story for all it's worth, until the made-up "John Doe" philosophy starts a whole political movement.

Cast

Gary CooperLong John Willoughby
Edward ArnoldD.B. Norton
Walter BrennanThe Colonel
Spring ByingtonMme Mitchell
James GleasonHenry Connell
Gene LockhartMayor Lovett

