1991

Meet the Applegates

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 1991

Studio

Cinemarque Entertainment

Giant preying mantis living in a south American jungle decide to move into suburban USA. Disguised as humans, the mantis are planning something.. Could it be connected to dad's job in the power station perhaps ?. One day the daughter mantis forgets WHAT she really is when she's with her boyfriend.. oops. Written by s jones

Cast

Ed Begley Jr.Richard P. Applegate
Stockard ChanningJane Applegate
Dabney ColemanAunt Bea
Robert JayneBobby Jacoby ... Johnny Applegate
Camille CooperSally Applegate
Glenn ShadixGreg Samson

Images