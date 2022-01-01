Meet the Applegates

Giant preying mantis living in a south American jungle decide to move into suburban USA. Disguised as humans, the mantis are planning something.. Could it be connected to dad's job in the power station perhaps ?. One day the daughter mantis forgets WHAT she really is when she's with her boyfriend.. oops. Written by s jones
|Ed Begley Jr.
|Richard P. Applegate
|Stockard Channing
|Jane Applegate
|Dabney Coleman
|Aunt Bea
|Robert Jayne
|Bobby Jacoby ... Johnny Applegate
|Camille Cooper
|Sally Applegate
|Glenn Shadix
|Greg Samson
