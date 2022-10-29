Meet the Creeps Volume III

Not Available

This is the 3rd volume of hidden-camera pranks from Emmy-Award winners and co-hostos fo VH1 Classic's "That Metal Show," Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson. This DVD is over an hour and a half of uncomfortable comedy. This time they terrorize tattoo parlors, real estate agents, comedy club audiences and more. Like the front cover says, there are no happy endings to these pranks. We never reveal to our victims that it was all a big joke. Each bit fades to black as the viewer wonders what the f*ck just happened! Also featuring: Club Soda Kenny, Laura Levites & Shuli Egar (The Howard Stern Show).