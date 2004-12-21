Meet the Fockers

In this sequel to the hit comedy Meet the Parents, hard-to-crack ex-CIA man Jack Byrnes and his wife, Dina, head for the warmer climes of Florida to meet son-in-law-to-be Greg Focker's mom and dad, Bernie and Roz. Unlike their happily matched offspring, the future in-laws find themselves in a situation of opposites that definitely do not attract.
|Ben Stiller
|Gaylord 'Greg' Focker
|Teri Polo
|Pam Byrnes
|Robert De Niro
|Jack Byrnes
|Dustin Hoffman
|Bernie Focker
|Barbra Streisand
|Rozalin Focker
|Blythe Danner
|Dina Byrnes
