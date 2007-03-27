Meet the Robinsons

In this animated adventure, brilliant preteen inventor Lewis creates a memory scanner to retrieve his earliest recollections and find out why his mother gave him up for adoption. But when the villainous Bowler Hat Guy steals the machine, Lewis is ready to give up on his quest until the mysterious Wilbur Robinson shows up on the scene, whisking Lewis to the future to find the scanner and his mom.
|Tom Selleck
|Cornelius Robinson (voice)
|Laurie Metcalf
|Lucille Krunklehorn (voice)
|Angela Bassett
|Mildred (voice)
|Nicole Sullivan
|Franny (voice)
|Harland Williams
|Carl (voice)
|Daniel Hansen
|Lewis (voice)
View Full Cast >