Meet The Sight Words 2

Learning sight words has never been this easy! Many words don't follow basic decoding rules and are taught in pre-k and kindergarten classrooms as "sight words", "instant words", "high frequency words" or "star words." A new reader finds sight words very frustrating until they are memorized. A good reader will be able to instantly recognize sight words without having to figure them out. Preschool Prep Company makes learning sight words fun and easy by implementing the technique used in their other award winning DVDs. Now children can master sight words with the same rapid speed that they learned letters, numbers, shapes and colors!