Meet the Sight Words 4

Sight Words Level 4 word list: am, came, can, could, do, down, little, not, out, then, use, were, when, what, your Many words don't follow basic decoding rules and are taught in pre-k and kindergarten classrooms as "sight words", "instant words", "high frequency words" or "star words". A new reader finds sight words very frustrating until they are memorized. A good reader will be able to instantly recognize "sight words" without having to "figure them out". Preschool Prep Company makes learning sight words fun and easy. Now children can master "sight words" with the same rapid speed that they learned letters, numbers, shapes and colors. Meet the Sight Words is used in schools across the country.