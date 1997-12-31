1997

Meeting People Is Easy

  • Music
  • Documentary

Release Date

December 31st, 1997

Meeting People Is Easy takes place during the promotion of Radiohead's 1997 release OK Computer, containing a collage of video clips, sound bites, and dialogue going behind the scenes with the band on their world tour, showing the eventual burn-out of the group as the world tour progresses. The inaugural show of the OK Computer tour began on 22 May 1997 in Barcelona, Spain.

Cast

Colin GreenwooodHimself
Jonny GreenwoodHimself
Ed O'BrienHimself
Phil SelwayHimself
Thom YorkeHimself

