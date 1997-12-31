Meeting People Is Easy takes place during the promotion of Radiohead's 1997 release OK Computer, containing a collage of video clips, sound bites, and dialogue going behind the scenes with the band on their world tour, showing the eventual burn-out of the group as the world tour progresses. The inaugural show of the OK Computer tour began on 22 May 1997 in Barcelona, Spain.
|Colin Greenwoood
|Himself
|Jonny Greenwood
|Himself
|Ed O'Brien
|Himself
|Phil Selway
|Himself
|Thom Yorke
|Himself
