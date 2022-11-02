1982

Megaforce

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 24th, 1982

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Megaforce is an elite multi-national military unit that does the jobs that individual governments wont. When the peaceful Republic of Sardun in under threat from their more aggressive neighbour the beautiful Major Zara (Persis Khambatta) and General Byrne-White (Edward Mulhare) see the help of Ace Hunter (Barry Bostwick) and Megaforce.

Cast

Michael BeckDallas
Persis KhambattaMajor Zara
Henry SilvaDuke Guerera
George FurthProf. Eggstrum
Edward MulhareGen. Edward Byrne-White
Mike KulcsarIvan

