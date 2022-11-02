Megaforce is an elite multi-national military unit that does the jobs that individual governments wont. When the peaceful Republic of Sardun in under threat from their more aggressive neighbour the beautiful Major Zara (Persis Khambatta) and General Byrne-White (Edward Mulhare) see the help of Ace Hunter (Barry Bostwick) and Megaforce.
|Michael Beck
|Dallas
|Persis Khambatta
|Major Zara
|Henry Silva
|Duke Guerera
|George Furth
|Prof. Eggstrum
|Edward Mulhare
|Gen. Edward Byrne-White
|Mike Kulcsar
|Ivan
