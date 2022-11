Not Available

In the wake of an alcoholic rage that drove away his beautiful wife and children, Anil is sent to prison, where he has plenty of time to reflect on his actions. Vowing to start anew, he moves to the city of Kolkata, where his wife and children just so happen to be living. But can he really regain their trust? Rajendra Kumar, Usha Kiran and Mehmood co-star in this Bollywood tale of love, forgiveness and fate.