Not Available

Mein Fleisch und Blut

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ORF

Martin and Katharina’s marriage is at stake because their six-year-old son, Tobias, is autistic. They become friends with the young couple that moves in next door and Tobias starts to gradually open up. His parents are very happy. But soon Martin discovers that the young couple has their own reasons for wanting to be near Tobias: they have a horrible plan.

Cast

Ursula StraussKatharina Trummer
Julia JelinekÄrztin Notaufnahme
Andreas KiendlMartin Trummer
Hary PrinzThomas Trummer
Werner PrinzAlois Riederer

View Full Cast >

Images