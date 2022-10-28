Mein Fleisch und Blut

Martin and Katharina’s marriage is at stake because their six-year-old son, Tobias, is autistic. They become friends with the young couple that moves in next door and Tobias starts to gradually open up. His parents are very happy. But soon Martin discovers that the young couple has their own reasons for wanting to be near Tobias: they have a horrible plan.
|Ursula Strauss
|Katharina Trummer
|Julia Jelinek
|Ärztin Notaufnahme
|Andreas Kiendl
|Martin Trummer
|Hary Prinz
|Thomas Trummer
|Werner Prinz
|Alois Riederer
