Mein Weg zu Dir

The young, successful lawyer Lena Seidel travels to the small winegrowing town of Hilleritz on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Transport. There she is to convince the unruly villagers of the construction of a highway connection. Hardly Lena has arrived in Hilleritz, the canny head of the county Vogt puts his charming son Steffen on her: He should turn the "city lady" dubiously in the head, so they lose their original travel reason out of sight. However, when the two really fall in love with each other, the complications really start.