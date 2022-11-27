Melle Tiranthathu Kathavu

Not Available

What would you do, if all your love need is a sacrifice ? Swashna (Joy), a strong independent girl who is in love with Matthew (Vinash), a successful young executive. On a fateful night, she witnessed a rape incident while walking back home from work on a dark back alley. The rapist (Kuben) who's still on the loose began following Swashna in attempt to seek revenge for exposing his identity to the police. Swashna is deeply disturbed by the fact that the rapist is aware of her whereabouts. Does Swashna overcome her fear ? How Matthew and Swashna deals with her insecurities and the present danger forms the rest of the story