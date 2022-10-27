Not Available

Mellow Mud

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tasse Film

Siblings Roby and Raya after the death of their father and being abandoned by their mother, are forced to live with their dominating grandmother in a small country house owned by their family. Things change after the sudden death of their grandmother. The teenagers have to face a tough choice: either to report the accident and submit themselves to a life in an orphanage or hide the dead body and live as if nothing has happened.

Cast

Elina VaskaRaja
Andzejs LilientalsRobis
Edgars SamitisOskars
Ruta BirgereGrandmother
Indra Briķe
Zane JančevskaDaina

View Full Cast >

Images