Mellow Mud

Siblings Roby and Raya after the death of their father and being abandoned by their mother, are forced to live with their dominating grandmother in a small country house owned by their family. Things change after the sudden death of their grandmother. The teenagers have to face a tough choice: either to report the accident and submit themselves to a life in an orphanage or hide the dead body and live as if nothing has happened.
|Elina Vaska
|Raja
|Andzejs Lilientals
|Robis
|Edgars Samitis
|Oskars
|Ruta Birgere
|Grandmother
|Indra Briķe
|Zane Jančevska
|Daina
