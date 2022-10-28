Men and Beasts

The story of a man who fought in WW2, was captured by the Nazis and put into different concentration camps, witnessed much cruelty, after his liberation fate took him to Argentina, to work for a German landowner and his Russian wife, then he goes to live in Germany, working as a chauffeur for a rich family, after becoming disillusioned there he returns home to Russia after about 17 years of being away.
|Tamara Makarova
|Anna Andreevna Soboleva
|Zhanna Bolotova
|Tanya Soboleva
|Vitali Doronin
|Pyotr Pavlov
|Natalya Medvedeva
|Valentina Pavlova
|Sergey Nikonenko
|Yuri Pavlov
|Mikhail Gluzskiy
|Vasily Klyachko
View Full Cast >