Men and Beasts

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gorky Film Studios

The story of a man who fought in WW2, was captured by the Nazis and put into different concentration camps, witnessed much cruelty, after his liberation fate took him to Argentina, to work for a German landowner and his Russian wife, then he goes to live in Germany, working as a chauffeur for a rich family, after becoming disillusioned there he returns home to Russia after about 17 years of being away.

Cast

Tamara MakarovaAnna Andreevna Soboleva
Zhanna BolotovaTanya Soboleva
Vitali DoroninPyotr Pavlov
Natalya MedvedevaValentina Pavlova
Sergey NikonenkoYuri Pavlov
Mikhail GluzskiyVasily Klyachko

Images