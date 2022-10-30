Men in White

A dedicated young doctor places his patients above everyone else in his life. Unfortunately, his social register fianceé can't accept the fact that he considers an appointment in the operating room more important that attending a cocktail party. He soon drifts into an affair with a pretty nurse who shares his passion for healing.
|Clark Gable
|Dr. George Ferguson
|Myrna Loy
|Laura Hudson
|Jean Hersholt
|Dr. Hochberg
|Elizabeth Allan
|Barbara
|Otto Kruger
|Dr. Levine
|C. Henry Gordon
|Dr. Cunningham
