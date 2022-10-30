1934

Men in White

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 5th, 1934

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A dedicated young doctor places his patients above everyone else in his life. Unfortunately, his social register fianceé can't accept the fact that he considers an appointment in the operating room more important that attending a cocktail party. He soon drifts into an affair with a pretty nurse who shares his passion for healing.

Cast

Clark GableDr. George Ferguson
Myrna LoyLaura Hudson
Jean HersholtDr. Hochberg
Elizabeth AllanBarbara
Otto KrugerDr. Levine
C. Henry GordonDr. Cunningham

View Full Cast >

Images