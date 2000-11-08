2000

Men of Honor

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 8th, 2000

Studio

Fox 2000 Pictures

Against formidable odds -- and an old-school diving instructor embittered by the U.S. Navy's new, less prejudicial policies -- Carl Brashear sets his sights on becoming the Navy's first African-American master diver in this uplifting true story. Their relationship starts out on the rocks, but fate ultimately conspires to bring the men together into a setting of mutual respect, triumph and honor.

Cast

Cuba Gooding Jr.Senior Chief Carl Brashear
Charlize TheronGwen Sunday
Aunjanue EllisJo
Hal Holbrook'Mr. Pappy'
Michael RapaportGM1 Snowhill
Powers BootheCaptain Pullman

