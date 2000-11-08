Men of Honor

Against formidable odds -- and an old-school diving instructor embittered by the U.S. Navy's new, less prejudicial policies -- Carl Brashear sets his sights on becoming the Navy's first African-American master diver in this uplifting true story. Their relationship starts out on the rocks, but fate ultimately conspires to bring the men together into a setting of mutual respect, triumph and honor.
|Cuba Gooding Jr.
|Senior Chief Carl Brashear
|Charlize Theron
|Gwen Sunday
|Aunjanue Ellis
|Jo
|Hal Holbrook
|'Mr. Pappy'
|Michael Rapaport
|GM1 Snowhill
|Powers Boothe
|Captain Pullman
