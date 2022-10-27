1981

Mephisto

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 27th, 1981

Studio

Mafilm

A German stage actor finds unexpected success and mixed blessings in the popularity of his performance in a Faustian play as the Nazis take power in pre-WWII Germany. As his associates and friends flee or are ground under by the Nazi terror, the popularity of his character supercedes his own existence until he finds that his best performance is keeping up appearances for his Nazi patrons.

Cast

Krystyna JandaBarbara Bruckner
Ildikó BánságiNicoletta von Niebuhr
Rolf HoppeTábornagy
Karin BoydJuliette Martens
György CserhalmiHans Miklas
Péter AndoraiOtto Ulrichs

Images