Merci la Vie

Camille, a naive schoolgirl meets an intiguing influence in Joelle, a slightly older and much more experienced spirit. Camille follows her new friend through the discovery of sex and the darker side of life. As the film progresses Camille discovers Aids and the fear that she may have picked up the disease in her early encounters.
|Anouk Grinberg
|Joëlle
|Gérard Depardieu
|Marc Antoine Worms
|Michel Blanc
|Raymond Pelleveau, le père jeune
|Jean Carmet
|Raymond Pelleveau, le père âgé
|Annie Girardot
|Evangeline Pelleveau, la mère âgée
|Catherine Jacob
|Evangeline Pelleveau, la mère jeune
