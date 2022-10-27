Not Available

Merci la Vie

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Film Par Film

Camille, a naive schoolgirl meets an intiguing influence in Joelle, a slightly older and much more experienced spirit. Camille follows her new friend through the discovery of sex and the darker side of life. As the film progresses Camille discovers Aids and the fear that she may have picked up the disease in her early encounters.

Cast

Anouk GrinbergJoëlle
Gérard DepardieuMarc Antoine Worms
Michel BlancRaymond Pelleveau, le père jeune
Jean CarmetRaymond Pelleveau, le père âgé
Annie GirardotEvangeline Pelleveau, la mère âgée
Catherine JacobEvangeline Pelleveau, la mère jeune

