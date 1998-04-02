Mercury Rising

Simon is a nine-year-old autistic boy who has cracked the government's new "unbreakable" code. This skill renders the new billion-dollar secret code vulnerable, especially if enemies of the United States should learn of Simon's abilities and capture him. Program chief Nick Kudrow orders the "security threat" eliminated, but Kudrow hasn't counted on renegade FBI agent Art Jeffries (Bruce Willis).
|Bruce Willis
|Art Jeffries
|Alec Baldwin
|Nicholas Kudrow
|Miko Hughes
|Simon Lynch
|Chi McBride
|Tommy B. Jordan
|Kim Dickens
|Stacey
|Robert Stanton
|Dean Crandell
