With his inclination towards dark, surreal and psychoanalytic genre Amartya Bhattacharya comes up with another imagistic work “Mercy of God”. This film is a silent portrait of devastating condition of the coastal Odisha after the cyclone Fani. Although this film uses no words yet silence ventilates the acute distress of those people who lost their homes and means if livelihood in the hands of that parlous cyclone. FEATURING EXCLUSIVELY ON CINEMAPRENEUR