Mere Rosii

A film about the duty and the moral victory, about the sacrifice and life as more than convention chain or show. the sensitivity, the touching pieces who defines the lead character are the pillars of it. and the delicate air of freedom. a courageous film for Romania of yesterday and tomorrow. because it remember, in a Balcanica society who believes all has its price than the real values are, always, the axis for define you and the other.
|Mircea Diaconu
|Dr. Irod
|Mitică Popescu
|Prosecutor
|Florin Zamfirescu
|Gica
|Carmen Galin
|Psychologist
|Emilia Dobrin
|Ernest Maftei
