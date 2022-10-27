Not Available

Mere Rosii

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Casa de Filme Unu

A film about the duty and the moral victory, about the sacrifice and life as more than convention chain or show. the sensitivity, the touching pieces who defines the lead character are the pillars of it. and the delicate air of freedom. a courageous film for Romania of yesterday and tomorrow. because it remember, in a Balcanica society who believes all has its price than the real values are, always, the axis for define you and the other.

Cast

Mircea DiaconuDr. Irod
Mitică PopescuProsecutor
Florin ZamfirescuGica
Carmen GalinPsychologist
Emilia Dobrin
Ernest Maftei

