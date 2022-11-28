Meredith Monk - en avantgarde-kunstner

Not Available

Profile of choreographer, composer and performer Meredith Monk, recorded on location in her home base, New York City. Monk discusses some ideas underlying her work: her attraction to the eloquence of the human voice, and the direct communication made possible by the abstract qualities of music; her emphasis on the poetic rather than the political; her belief in the power of images; her willingness to take risks. She describes her experiences in working in different media, such as audio recordings, films, and videos, and the challenge of weaving them together. Her statements are illustrated by descriptions of specific works, such as "Vessel" and "16 Millimeter Earrings", and musical excerpts from "Education of the Girlchild", "Do You Be", "Three Heavens and Hells" (set to poetry by Tennessee Reed), "ATLAS", and "New York Requiem", as well as clips from her film "Book of Days".