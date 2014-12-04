Merry Ex-Mas

When misleading photos are published of security company chief Jessie Rogers purportedly caught in a love nest with his rock star client, his humiliated wife, Noëlle, swiftly files for divorce. Unable to convince her of his innocence, Jessie fights in vain to win Noëlle back when a Christmastime blizzard snowbounds the family.
|Dean Cain
|Jessie Rogers
|Lochlyn Munro
|Flynn
|Jodi Lyn O'Keefe
|Ashley Williams
|Shannon Kummer
|Carrie Rogers
|P.J. Prinsloo
|Claudell
|Ernie Hudson
|Pastor Ed
