2014

Merry Ex-Mas

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 4th, 2014

Studio

Odyssey Media

When misleading photos are published of security company chief Jessie Rogers purportedly caught in a love nest with his rock star client, his humiliated wife, Noëlle, swiftly files for divorce. Unable to convince her of his innocence, Jessie fights in vain to win Noëlle back when a Christmastime blizzard snowbounds the family.

Cast

Dean CainJessie Rogers
Lochlyn MunroFlynn
Jodi Lyn O'KeefeAshley Williams
Shannon KummerCarrie Rogers
P.J. PrinslooClaudell
Ernie HudsonPastor Ed

