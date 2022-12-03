Not Available

The Mesa Verde National Park is located 35 miles from the small town of Durango in Colorado. It is where the origins of an advanced North American civilization are to be found. The oldest traces of this region's human habitation date back almost twelve thousand years when for several centuries the Native Indians lived on top of the high plateau. Compared to other national parks in North America, the Mesa Verde unites the beauty of nature with the unique remnants of a remarkable period of human history.