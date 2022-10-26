Messenger of Death

Wifes and children of the Mormon Orville Beecham become victims of a massacre in his own house. The police believes the crime had a religious motive. Orville doesn't give any comment on the case, is taken into protective custody. Journalist Smith persuades him to help him in the investigation - and finds out about economic motives for the murder.
|Charles Bronson
|Garret Smith
|Trish Van Devere
|Jastra Watson
|Laurence Luckinbill
|Homer Foxx
|Daniel Benzali
|Chief Barney Doyle
|Marilyn Hassett
|Josephine Fabrizio
|Charles Dierkop
|Orville Beecham
