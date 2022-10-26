1988

Messenger of Death

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 1988

Studio

Golan-Globus Productions

Wifes and children of the Mormon Orville Beecham become victims of a massacre in his own house. The police believes the crime had a religious motive. Orville doesn't give any comment on the case, is taken into protective custody. Journalist Smith persuades him to help him in the investigation - and finds out about economic motives for the murder.

Cast

Charles BronsonGarret Smith
Trish Van DevereJastra Watson
Laurence LuckinbillHomer Foxx
Daniel BenzaliChief Barney Doyle
Marilyn HassettJosephine Fabrizio
Charles DierkopOrville Beecham

View Full Cast >

Images