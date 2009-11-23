Metallica: Orgullo, Pasion y Gloria: Tres Noches En La Ciudad de Mexico

From Metallica.com 'In June of this year we were fortunate enough to return to Mexico City for three sold out shows at Foro Sol Stadium and with 155,000 of you there over the three nights, we knew it would be extra special. So we asked our friend Wayne Isham to join us with a film crew and the results of that crazy, magical, most memorable long weekend are shown here on this single disc pressing.
|Lars Ulrich
|Drums
|Kirk Hammett
|Guitars
|Robert Trujillo
|Bass
|Metallica
|Band
|James Hetfield
|Vocals, Guitars
