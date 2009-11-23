2009

Metallica: Orgullo, Pasion y Gloria: Tres Noches En La Ciudad de Mexico

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 2009

Studio

Universal Music

From Metallica.com 'In June of this year we were fortunate enough to return to Mexico City for three sold out shows at Foro Sol Stadium and with 155,000 of you there over the three nights, we knew it would be extra special. So we asked our friend Wayne Isham to join us with a film crew and the results of that crazy, magical, most memorable long weekend are shown here on this single disc pressing.

Cast

Lars UlrichDrums
Kirk HammettGuitars
Robert TrujilloBass
MetallicaBand
James HetfieldVocals, Guitars

