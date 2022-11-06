Metallica: Voodoo Music + Art Experience 2012

Not Available

The Voodoo fest in New Orleans is a unique experience. Five stages, nearly 100 bands and an endless display of locally created art all inhabit City Park for three days each year. Metallica were heralded as the main act by nearly all of the local press. The bar was set high with their fellow headliners, but Metallica did what they do best: rose to occasion, put on an absolutely rocking show and did not disappoint their fans. Metallica’s Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Set List Oct. 27, 2012 ‘Hit the Lights’, ‘Master of Puppets’, ‘Holier Than Thou’, ‘Harvester of Sorrow’, ‘Of Wolf and Man’, Kirk Solo. ‘Welcome Home (Sanitarium)’, ‘All Nightmare Long’, ‘Sad But True’. Rob Solo, ‘Fade to Black’, ‘Orion’, ‘One’, ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’. Kirk Solo #2, ‘Blackened’. Kirk Doodle, ‘Nothing Else Matters’, ‘Enter Sandman’ Encore ‘American Idiot’ cover (only the song open), ‘Creeping Death, ‘Battery’, ‘Seek & Destroy’