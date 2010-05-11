METROPIA is taking place in a not-so-distant, terrifying Europe. The world is running out of oil and the net of undergrounds has been connected, creating a gigantic web underneath Europe. Roger (Vincent Gallo) from a suburb of Stockholm tries to stay away from the underground. He thinks it's unpleasant and sometimes he hears a strange voice in is head.
|Juliette Lewis
|Nina (voice)
|Udo Kier
|Ivan Bahn (voice)
|Stellan Skarsgård
|Ralph Parker (voice)
|Alexander Skarsgård
|Stefan (voice)
|Sofia Helin
|Anna Svensson (voice)
|Shanti Roney
|Karl (voice)
View Full Cast >