Meu Pé de Laranja Lima

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Zezé is an 8 year old boy who, although a naughty boy, has a good heart. He leads a very modest life, due to the fact that his father has been unemployed for a long time, and has the habit of having long conversations with a sweet orange tree which is in his backyard. Until one day he meets Portuga, a man who begins to help him and soon becomes his best friend.

Cast

João Guilherme ÁvilaZezé
José de AbreuPortuga
Caco CioclerEscritor (writer)
Eduardo DascarPaulo
Fernanda ViannaSelma
Eduardo MoreiraLadislau

