Meu Pé de Laranja Lima

Zezé is an 8 year old boy who, although a naughty boy, has a good heart. He leads a very modest life, due to the fact that his father has been unemployed for a long time, and has the habit of having long conversations with a sweet orange tree which is in his backyard. Until one day he meets Portuga, a man who begins to help him and soon becomes his best friend.
|João Guilherme Ávila
|Zezé
|José de Abreu
|Portuga
|Caco Ciocler
|Escritor (writer)
|Eduardo Dascar
|Paulo
|Fernanda Vianna
|Selma
|Eduardo Moreira
|Ladislau
