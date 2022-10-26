Mezzo Forte

Not Available

Double the Girls, Double the Guns!! For Mikura, danger is routine and killing is just like breathing. Sleek and sexy, she was born with a gun in each hand and a smile on her face. She specializes in taking risks, but things get a little too hot when her company takes a kidnapping job. The target is a wealthy baseball team owner named Momokichi, but he turns out to be a powerful underworld boss. Mikura and her team are beset by countless heavily armed bodyguards and Momokichi's vicious daughter, Momomi. She's used to getting her way, and with world-class marksmanship skills, she may be the perfect match for Mikura!