Not Available

Mezzo Forte

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ARMS

Double the Girls, Double the Guns!! For Mikura, danger is routine and killing is just like breathing. Sleek and sexy, she was born with a gun in each hand and a smile on her face. She specializes in taking risks, but things get a little too hot when her company takes a kidnapping job. The target is a wealthy baseball team owner named Momokichi, but he turns out to be a powerful underworld boss. Mikura and her team are beset by countless heavily armed bodyguards and Momokichi's vicious daughter, Momomi. She's used to getting her way, and with world-class marksmanship skills, she may be the perfect match for Mikura!

Cast

Taichirō HirokawaKenichi Kurokawa
Takumi YamazakiTomohisa Harada
Rie IshizukaMomomi Momoi
Shozo IizukaMomokichi Momoi
Norio WakamotoHiro'oka
Tomoko KotaniMikura Suzuki

View Full Cast >

Images