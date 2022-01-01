1994

Mi Vida Loca

  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

July 14th, 1994

Mousie and Sad Girl are childhood best friends in a contemporary Los Angeles poor Hispanic neighborhood. But when Sad Girl becomes pregnant by Mousie's boyfriend, a drug dealer named Ernesto, the two become bitter enemies. While their dispute escalates towards violence, the violence of the world around them soon also impacts their lives.

Cast

Seidy LópezMousie
Jacob VargasErnesto
Salma HayekGata
Danny TrejoFrank
Spike JonzeTeenage Drug Customer
Jason LeeTeenage Drug Customer

