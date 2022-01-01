Mi Vida Loca

Mousie and Sad Girl are childhood best friends in a contemporary Los Angeles poor Hispanic neighborhood. But when Sad Girl becomes pregnant by Mousie's boyfriend, a drug dealer named Ernesto, the two become bitter enemies. While their dispute escalates towards violence, the violence of the world around them soon also impacts their lives.
|Seidy López
|Mousie
|Jacob Vargas
|Ernesto
|Salma Hayek
|Gata
|Danny Trejo
|Frank
|Spike Jonze
|Teenage Drug Customer
|Jason Lee
|Teenage Drug Customer
