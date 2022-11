Not Available

International pop superstar Michael Bolton reveals the hidden passion lurking in his soul -- opera. Accompanied by an orchestra, Bolton takes the stage of the Teatro Massimo Bellini in Catania, Italy, to offer powerful renditions of classic arias such as "M'appari," "Una Furtiva Lagrima" and "Vesti la Giubba." Also included are performances of "Che Gelida Manina" and "O Soave Fanciulla." Opera fans and Bolton fans alike will not be disappointed.