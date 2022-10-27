Michael Jackson - Dangerous - The Short Films

Michael Jackson's Dangerous album once again rocketed the global superstar to mega-platinum success! "Dangerous - The Short Films" captures the visual and musical highlights of his most recent string of hit singles. As well as extensive behind the scenes profiles of the making of Michael's state of the art short films.
|Michael Jackson
|Himself
|Naomi Campbell
|Herself
|Nancy Cartwright
|Lisa Simpson
|Dan Castellaneta
|Homer Simpson
|Gilby Clarke
|Himself
|Macaulay Culkin
|Himself
