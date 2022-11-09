Michael Jackson - History World Tour - München 1997

Not Available

Michael Jackson – HIStory World Tour (Munich, Germany 1997) 1. Gates of Kiev (Video Intro) 2. Medley „Scream” „They Don’t Care About Us” featuring snippet of HIStory „In the Closet” featuring snippet of She Drives Me Wild 3. „Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” 4. „Stranger in Moscow” 5. „Smooth Criminal” 6. „The Wind” Video Interlude 7. „You Are Not Alone” 8. Jackson 5 Medley „I Want You Back” „The Love You Save” „I’ll Be There” 9. „Remember the Time” (Video Montage Interlude) 10. „Billie Jean” 11. „Thriller” 12. „Beat It” 13. „Blood on the Dance Floor” 14. „Black Panther” Video Interlude 15. „Dangerous” 16. „Black or White” 17. „Earth Song” 18. „We Are the World” (video interlude) 19. „Heal the World” 20. „They Don’t Care About Us” (Instrumental) 21. „HIStory”