Grammy-winning composer Michael Kamen delights fans with his Concerto for Saxophone featuring David Sanborn and the National Philharmonic Orchestra. Special guests include Eric Clapton, George Harrison, David Gilmour and Ray Cooper. The late Kamen was famous for his collaborations with bands Pink Floyd, Aerosmith and Metalica as well as for his work on songs for the films Mr. Holland's Opus and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.