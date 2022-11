Not Available

Michael Palascak was named the 2018 Stand-up of the Year by the Late Nite Last Week podcast for his performance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He’s also done stand-up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CONAN, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Letterman, Comedy Central's HALF HOUR, and was a top 5 Finalist on LAST COMIC STANDING. Norm Macdonald said Michael reminds him, "...of a guy that's just as funny offstage as on, which is like magic.”