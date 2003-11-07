Michel Vaillant is # 1 of pilots, undisputed champion in rallying in all circuits in the world. His success arouses admiration and envy. Ruth Wong, director of Team Leader, is determined to break his streak and avenge the memory of his father, founder of Leader. She is capable of anything to achieve her goal.
|Sagamore Stévenin
|Michel Vaillant
|Peter Youngblood Hills
|Steve Warson
|Diane Kruger
|Julie Wood
|Jean-Pierre Cassel
|Henri Vaillant
|Béatrice Agenin
|Élisabeth Vaillant
|Philippe Bas
|Jean-Pierre Vaillant
