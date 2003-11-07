2003

Michel Vaillant

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 7th, 2003

Studio

EuropaCorp

Michel Vaillant is # 1 of pilots, undisputed champion in rallying in all circuits in the world. His success arouses admiration and envy. Ruth Wong, director of Team Leader, is determined to break his streak and avenge the memory of his father, founder of Leader. She is capable of anything to achieve her goal.

Cast

Sagamore StéveninMichel Vaillant
Peter Youngblood HillsSteve Warson
Diane KrugerJulie Wood
Jean-Pierre CasselHenri Vaillant
Béatrice AgeninÉlisabeth Vaillant
Philippe BasJean-Pierre Vaillant

View Full Cast >

Images