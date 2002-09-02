2002

Mickey's House of Villains

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 2nd, 2002

Studio

Disney Television Animation

The villains from the popular animated Disney films are gathered at the House of Mouse with plans to take over. Soon, the villains take over the house and kick out Mickey, Donald and Goofy. It's all up to Mickey and his friends to overthrow evil and return the House of Mouse to normal--or as close to normal as it get's.

Cast

Wayne AllwineMickey Mouse (voice)
Tony AnselmoDonald Duck/Huey/Dewey/Louie (voice)
Jeff BennettSalesman (segment "Mickey's Mechanical House") (voice)
Susanne BlakesleeCruella De Vil (voice)
Corey BurtonCaptain Hook/Chernabog/Narrator/Chief O'Hara (voice)
Pat CarrollUrsula (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images