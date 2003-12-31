2003

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2003

Studio

Disney Television Animation

Santa Claus, Mickey Mouse and all his Disney pals star in an original movie about the importance of opening your heart to the true spirit of Christmas. Stubborn old Donald tries in vain to resist the joys of the season, and Mickey and Pluto learn a great lesson about the power of friendship.

Cast

Tony AnselmoDonald Duck (voice)
Bill FarmerGoofy / Pluto (voice)
Jim CummingsBlitzen (voice)
Tress MacNeilleDaisy Duck (voice)
Jeff BennettElf #1 / Elf #2 / Grouchy Man / Donner (voice)
Jason MarsdenMax Goof (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images