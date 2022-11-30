Not Available

Mickey's Magical World is a 1988 home video compilation from Walt Disney Home Video, originally released on May 31, 1988, as released as part of the Walt Disney Mini-Classics series, in honor to celebrate Mickey Mouse's 60th anniversary. Jiminy Cricket hosted this show with clips from the following classic Disney cartoon shorts: Thru the Mirror (1936) The Worm Turns (1937) Lonesome Ghosts (1937) The Band Concert (1935) Gulliver Mickey (1934) (colorized version) Magician Mickey (1937) The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1940) (from Fantasia) In between the cartoon short clips featuring Mickey Mouse, clips from This is Your Life, Donald Duck, Pinocchio, Orphan's Benefit, The Mickey Mouse Club and From All of Us to All of You are also used.